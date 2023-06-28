International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.