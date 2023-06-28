Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $14.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00013404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,025,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,555,439 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.