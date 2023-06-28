Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ITJTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.
About Intrum AB (publ)
