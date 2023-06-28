Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITJTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

