Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 48,802 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

