Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

