Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

