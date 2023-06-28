Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 679.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 679.0% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.