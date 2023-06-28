Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,786,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 946,647 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.