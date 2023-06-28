Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

