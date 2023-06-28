Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,561. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 732,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 132,592 shares during the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
