IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.17 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). IOG shares last traded at GBX 5.21 ($0.07), with a volume of 40,370,922 shares trading hands.

IOG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.68 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.38.

IOG Company Profile

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

