Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

IRDM stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

