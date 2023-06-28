iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 2,293,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,581. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.