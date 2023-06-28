iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,541 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

