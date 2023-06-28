iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 6,143,541 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

