iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 90,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV remained flat at $60.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 68,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,816. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.