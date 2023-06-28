iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 198,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.58. The company had a trading volume of 379,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

