iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,691. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.