iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 456.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 273,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 268,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.90. 1,494,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,690. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.