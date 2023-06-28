iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

