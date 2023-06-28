iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Increased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 101,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
