iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $43,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,921. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.