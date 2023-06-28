iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.