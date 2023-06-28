iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. 129,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,352. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

