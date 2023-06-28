iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMM remained flat at $25.77 during trading on Wednesday. 31,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.