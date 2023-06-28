iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 432.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 334,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 219,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

