iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.05. 4,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

