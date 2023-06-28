iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Trimmed by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

