iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 1,452,933 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

