iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 8,864,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,483,285. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

