iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $64.57

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.57, but opened at $63.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 292,342 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

