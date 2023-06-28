iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 2,066.3% in June

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 2,066.3% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,498. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $17.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

