iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. 200,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

