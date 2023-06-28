iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $82,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day moving average of $239.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

