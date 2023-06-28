iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

