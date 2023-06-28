iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

