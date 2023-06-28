iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

