iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,071 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.