iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.01. 84,907 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $873.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

