Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVPAF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

