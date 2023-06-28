J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 40,190 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 1,594,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,113. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

