J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,238. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

