J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 521 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after buying an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

