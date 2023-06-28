J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,305 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

