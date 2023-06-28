JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.83

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $20.62. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 157,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

