Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF accounts for 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 8.12% of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 246.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JZRO opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are positioned to benefit in the transition to a low-carbon economy. JZRO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Janus.

