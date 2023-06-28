Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Head to Head Comparison

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.38% 11.30% 7.37% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $517.63 million 0.99 -$4.95 million ($0.03) -177.00 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Solo Brands and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Jeffs’ Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.