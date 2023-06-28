Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $7.00. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 5,629,109 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 26.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,718 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

