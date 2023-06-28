John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3519 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JHML opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

