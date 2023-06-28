Jon Kessler Sells 19,588 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. 487,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,223. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,183,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity Company Profile

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

